Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.820-$4.970 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.04.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.42. 1,824,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.48. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

