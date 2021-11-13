Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s previous close.

LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,990 ($26.00) on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,807.28.

