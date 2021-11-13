Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDVMF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

EDVMF stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

