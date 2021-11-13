ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect ENDRA Life Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2,455.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.