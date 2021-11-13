Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energous had a negative net margin of 6,357.49% and a negative return on equity of 82.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Energous stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.88. 2,552,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,654,840. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on WATT shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

