Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.82

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 9841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Engagesmart in the third quarter valued at $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter valued at about $2,044,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

