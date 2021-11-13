Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $7.92 on Friday. Enjoy Technology has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.11.
About Enjoy Technology
Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc
