Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) PT Lowered to $11.00

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enjoy Technology in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $7.92 on Friday. Enjoy Technology has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). Sell-side analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enjoy Technology

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

