Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 514,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

