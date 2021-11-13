Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

EPD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,228,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,115. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,376,000 after buying an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after buying an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,478,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,760,000 after buying an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

