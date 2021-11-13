Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post $2.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.13 million to $2.88 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,068.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $4.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 million to $5.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $148.69 million, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 18,231 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $251,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 669,787 shares of company stock worth $9,046,046 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

