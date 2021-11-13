EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,879 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 179,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,124,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.