EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $4,954,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 822,164 shares of company stock worth $226,991,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $306.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.63 and its 200-day moving average is $254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.