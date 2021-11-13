EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Shares of PTF opened at $181.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.99. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $118.34 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

