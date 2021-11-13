Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Holdings Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essent Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESNT opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

