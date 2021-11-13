Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $44,432.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $101,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,657,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter valued at $78,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.