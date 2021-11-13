Evercore ISI Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $256.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DASH. Bank of America upgraded DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $245.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.60. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,986,000 after buying an additional 4,899,900 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after buying an additional 4,466,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after buying an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

