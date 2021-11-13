Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.430-$3.630 EPS.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $64.50. 749,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,085 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.60 per share, for a total transaction of $457,691.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 136,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,634,094. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

