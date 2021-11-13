Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 92,605,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.17.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter worth $126,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.