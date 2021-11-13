Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MRAM traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 92,605,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.17.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
