Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

EVH stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,553 shares of company stock worth $7,198,663. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Evolent Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Evolent Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolent Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,478,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

