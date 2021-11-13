Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolus, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. It focuses on providing physicians and patients in aesthetic procedures and treatments. The company focuses on the self-pay aesthetic market and its lead product candidate, DWP-450, is an injectable 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex. Evolus, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. Evolus has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $17.38.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $541,814.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,582.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $474,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,012,652 shares in the company, valued at $73,913,352.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,725,334 shares worth $26,053,630. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 40.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.