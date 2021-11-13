Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.2% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,323,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,269,609 shares of company stock valued at $796,669,944. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB opened at $340.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

