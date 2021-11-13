Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.55 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Fair Isaac updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.120-$14.120 EPS.
Fair Isaac stock opened at $375.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.05 and a 200-day moving average of $467.32. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $370.52 and a 52 week high of $553.97.
In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.