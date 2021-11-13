Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.55 EPS

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Fair Isaac updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.120-$14.120 EPS.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $375.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.05 and a 200-day moving average of $467.32. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $370.52 and a 52 week high of $553.97.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.