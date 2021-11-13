Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.580-$-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $345.21 million.Fastly also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.160 EPS.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. 1,834,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,893. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.78.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,518.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,038 shares of company stock worth $2,954,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fastly stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 11.55% of Fastly worth $802,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.