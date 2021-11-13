Faurecia S.E.’s (FURCF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $55.32 on Friday. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

