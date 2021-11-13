F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $937.32

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 937.32 ($12.25) and last traded at GBX 929 ($12.14), with a volume of 16200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 929 ($12.14).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 885.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 865.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.18) per share, for a total transaction of £493.96 ($645.36). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.21) per share, with a total value of £995.28 ($1,300.34). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 180 shares of company stock valued at $158,791.

About F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

