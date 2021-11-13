Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.650-$5.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.23.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.86. 264,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.