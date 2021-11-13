Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) shares shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.34 and last traded at $61.10. 243,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 317,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.71.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.