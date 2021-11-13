Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.00.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$11.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.66.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.60 million. Analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.40%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$1,143,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$965,501.60. Also, Director Nitin N. Kumbhani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.31, for a total transaction of C$103,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,475,800. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

