Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.91. The stock had a trading volume of 153,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,697. The stock has a market cap of $288.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRGI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.46% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.