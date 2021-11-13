Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Shares Down 14.1%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO) shares dropped 14.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21.

Financial Gravity Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGCO)

Financial Gravity Cos., Inc engages in the provision of tax, business and financial solutions. Its products and services include Fractional Family Office, Tax Blueprint, Tax Operating System, Wealth Blueprint and Wealth Operating System. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bee Cave, TX.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Gravity Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Gravity Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.