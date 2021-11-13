Financial Review: Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) vs. The Competition

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ: ISSC) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Innovative Solutions and Support to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Solutions and Support 21.27% 21.13% 16.93% Innovative Solutions and Support Competitors 2.61% 2.32% 6.64%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innovative Solutions and Support and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Solutions and Support Competitors 330 1437 2313 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 4.13%. Given Innovative Solutions and Support’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Solutions and Support has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovative Solutions and Support and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Solutions and Support $21.59 million $3.27 million 25.43 Innovative Solutions and Support Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 27.09

Innovative Solutions and Support’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Solutions and Support. Innovative Solutions and Support is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions and Support’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support rivals beat Innovative Solutions and Support on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

