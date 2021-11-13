Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.00

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 150905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.25).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The firm has a market cap of £127.12 million and a P/E ratio of 10.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th.

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

