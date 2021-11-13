First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.57 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.96.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $147.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.07. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.