First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,412 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,303,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,558,000 after purchasing an additional 96,821 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

