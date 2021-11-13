First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 5,348 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $81.38 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $68.72 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

