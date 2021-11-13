First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

