First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.79.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

