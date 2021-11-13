First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 163,092 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 439,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 71.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,005,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 417,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 77.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after purchasing an additional 774,748 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.