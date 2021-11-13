First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Insperity worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Insperity by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insperity by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,396,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Insperity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,982,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $265,945.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,129 shares of company stock worth $13,377,886. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NYSE:NSP opened at $120.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.75.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.