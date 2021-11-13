First Trust Advisors LP Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,261,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,505,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLTW stock opened at $230.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.08 and a 200-day moving average of $236.52. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $197.63 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

