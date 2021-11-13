First Trust Advisors LP Invests $4.61 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 140,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.