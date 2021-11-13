First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $4.69 Million Investment in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 127,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Cohu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cohu by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,438.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

COHU opened at $36.26 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

