First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) rose 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51. Approximately 453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.02% of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.