FLETA (FLETA) Price Hits $0.0134 on Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $14.89 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FLETA has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLETA Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

