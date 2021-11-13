FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 68,816 shares.The stock last traded at $20.50 and had previously closed at $20.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.22.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

