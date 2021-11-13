FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0418 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

