Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 2,633 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

