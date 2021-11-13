Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,580,000 after buying an additional 446,935 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 438,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,031,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 144,441 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 397,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 36,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.99. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $59.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.