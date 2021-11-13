Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,411,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 167,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,217.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 331,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 306,175 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

