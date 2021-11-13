Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,768,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKF opened at $52.77 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

